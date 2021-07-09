CCSO searching for missing juvenile last seen Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say Mikenzii Seabrook was last seen on Royal Harbor Rd. in the Hollywood area Thursday around 5:00 a.m. According to the girl’s grandmother, she left the home and state3d she was heading to school.

The family believes that she is either in West Ashley or in the North Charleston area. The clothing that she may be wearing is unknown, but they believe she was wearing a black shirt.

The family believes a Jordan and a Corey may have picked her up in an unknown vehicle at the end of the road near her home.

She does have a cellphone in her possession, but is currently turned off. No foul play is suspected at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the CCSO at 843-202-1700 or Detective Jacko at 843-529-5357.