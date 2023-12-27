CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for tips regarding an unsolved shooting case that occurred five years ago.

On Dec. 27, 2018, around 1:10 a.m. Aubrey Zanders walked outside his home at 1219 Ashley Hall Road to take out the trash.

Officers believe Hall encountered people trying to break into a storage area during this time.

Zanders was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Before Zanders passed away, he described one of his attackers as a Black male with dread.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.