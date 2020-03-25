CCSO statement on enforcing Governor’s orders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Empathy, sensibility, and patience are the words that Charleston County Sheriff, Al Cannon, told his deputies to let guide their actions during this unprecedented time.

Law enforcement statewide was instructed by Governor McMaster to use discretion and break up gatherings of three or more that pose a threat to the public health.

Sheriff Cannon acknowledged that “the disruption of our own daily routines, in both our work and personal lives, cannot interfere with our ability to serve the public.”

As different state and municipality officials introduce new directives almost every day, and it is often unclear what is a suggestion and what is an order, Sheriff Cannon emphasized the need to be a source of information to the public.

He told CCSO deputies to first inform people of the Governor’s orders, as some people may not be up to date on the latest guidance.