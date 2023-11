UPDATE: lanes are open and traffic is back to normal.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) Southbound lanes near the 6100 block of Savannah Highway are blocked due to a car being on fire, according to deputies.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers on Savannah Highway near Ravenel traveling south to find alternate traveling routes.

No injuries were reported for this incident, which authorities say began Friday afternoon.