CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the 24th annual candlelight vigil and service of remembrance for homicide victims on Dec. 8 at 6:30 pm.

The vigil will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on 712 Wappoo Road in Charleston and is sponsored by the Survivors of Homicide Support Group.

Community members come together to bring compassion and support to survivors while listening to music and messages and having a time of fellowship.

The sheriff’s office asks survivors to bring wallet-size photos of lost loved ones to be hung on the Tree of Remembrance.

The event is put on by the Medical University of South Carolina National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center and the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy alongside CCSO.

You can also watch a live stream of the event on the CCSO Facebook page.