Cease and desist over controversial TV ad centered around CCSD board member running for re-election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cease and desist over a controversial TV advertisement centered CCSD school board member who is running for re-election.

All of this controversy is tied to a lawsuit from nearly 15 years ago when Kevin Hollinshead was an insurance salesman selling insurance policies to students at Benedict College.

The TV ad makes accusations like “Kevin Hollinshead doesn’t know what to do with your money” and “Hollinshead was successfully sued for stealing nearly $150,000 thousand dollars from students at Benedict College.”

Hollinshead’s lawyer Edward Pritchard III says it’s a complete fabrication of the truth and has called for a cease and desist on the ad.

Pritchard says the college wasn’t directly involved, and while Hollinshead was sued over that sum of money, he settled that matter.

News 2 obtained a copy of that settlement showing that he agreed to pay around $144,000.

But that’s not enough according to the Charleston Coalition for Kids who funded the political ad. They say the lawsuit proves Hollinshead is irresponsible and in a statement says:



“It is notable in the confession of judgment that there is no denial of the allegations in the complaint, and the complaint speaks for itself.” Charleston Coalition for Kids

The Coalition for kids says they are aware of the cease and desist but have not received it yet, Pritchard says right now Hollinshead is weighing his options, a possible next step would be to file a defamation lawsuit.

