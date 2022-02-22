Celebrate National Margarita Day with these Lowcountry restaurant specials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 2/22/22: When Taco Tuesday and National Margarita Day collide.
Whether you like it frozen or on-the-rocks with salt or sugar on the rim, Lowcountry restaurants are serving up mouth-watering deals for the occasion.
Jalisco Tacqueria and Tequila
- $5 House Margaritas will be served up alongside $7 Patron shots from 4-10 p.m., with Tecates for only $1.50.
- $3 tacos
MESU
- $5 house margarita
- $7 Spicy Cucumber Margarita
- $35 Patrón flights
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
- Free tequila samples from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. (All three locations)
- Drinks specials all day long
Pick Cactus
- All signature house margaritas for $5 starting at 3 PM
RuRu’s Tacos & Tequila
- $7 margaritas all day
Santi’s Mexican Restaurant
- $4 margaritas all day
Señor Tequila
- $2.22 tacos all day
- $2.22 margaritas from 3 pm to 5 pm then $5 until close
Sol Southwest Kitchen
- $5 select margaritas
- Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Taco Boy
- Introducing two new flavors: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita and Strawberry Basil Margarita