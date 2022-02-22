Celebrate National Margarita Day with these Lowcountry restaurant specials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 2/22/22: When Taco Tuesday and National Margarita Day collide.

Whether you like it frozen or on-the-rocks with salt or sugar on the rim, Lowcountry restaurants are serving up mouth-watering deals for the occasion.

Jalisco Tacqueria and Tequila

  • $5 House Margaritas will be served up alongside $7 Patron shots from 4-10 p.m., with Tecates for only $1.50.
  • $3 tacos  

MESU

  • $5 house margarita
  • $7 Spicy Cucumber Margarita
  • $35 Patrón flights

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

  • Free tequila samples from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. (All three locations)
  • Drinks specials all day long

Pick Cactus

  • All signature house margaritas for $5 starting at 3 PM

RuRu’s Tacos & Tequila

  • $7 margaritas all day

Santi’s Mexican Restaurant

  • $4 margaritas all day

Señor Tequila

  • $2.22 tacos all day
  • $2.22 margaritas from 3 pm to 5 pm then $5 until close

Sol Southwest Kitchen

  • $5 select margaritas
  • Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Taco Boy

  • Introducing two new flavors: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita and Strawberry Basil Margarita

