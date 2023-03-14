CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Each year on March 14, restaurants and grocery stores recognize Pi Day by offering special deals on pizza pies and dessert pies.

Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical symbol for pi. March 14 was chosen because the numerical date represents the first three digits of pi: 3.14.

Larry Shaw, a physicist at a San Francisco science museum, held the first pi day celebration in 1988, but it did not become an official national holiday until 2009.

Here is where you can find deals on Pi Day*:

National Chains and Grocery Stores

7-Eleven

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get any whole pizza for $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

The offer is limited to two pizzas per customer.

Cicis Pizza

Get $3.14 off an adult buffet and a kids’ combo for just $3.14 when you dine in

Get $3.14 off a large one-topping pizza when you order online for pickup or delivery with code: PIDAY.

Harris Teeter

Take $3.14 off Harris Teeter Hot Store and Take & Bake pizzas

Take $2 off 9″ gourmet apple and key lime pies

A VIC card is required. The offer and selection vary by location, so check in with your local store for more detail

Local Restaurants and Bakeries

Famulari’s Pizzeria

Get a 10″ cheese pizza for just $3.14 when you order online

Valid only at the following locations: Azalea Square, Cainhoy, Hanahan, Oakbrook, and West Ashley

Kaminsky’s Dessert Café

Enjoy a slice of Tollhouse pie for $3.14 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Offer is available for dine-in only and limited to one per customer while supplies last.

Know of another deal? Let us know!

*Note: These deals are valid at participating locations only; check with your nearest location to find out if they are offering the deal.