Celebrating Labor Day Weekend at the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) Labor Day Weekend is officially underway, and that means the beaches are packed and officials are making sure people stay safe while celebrating.

“We’re so hot in the summer! And it feels so good to get in the water.”

While Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer, the scorching hot temperatures prove that the summer spirit is still very much alive on the Isle of Palms.

With a new normal filled with Zoom meetings, Facetime calls, and now virtual learning, some families are relishing in the time outside.

“So we’re from Charlotte, so right now all of these kids are in virtual learning, and none of them are in school and we just kind of felt like we needed to get away and come to the beach and hangout.”



Virtual learning, with a view:

“They all did their virtual learning classes today from the beach house.”

While spending Labor Day at the beach may be tradition for many, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett is asking people to remember the reality of the current situation:

“Get out there, keep your family distanced from everyone, you know when you go into out restaurants, know that you have to wear a mask until your seated and your getting ready to eat, if you go into one of our retail stores, you have to wear the mask.” IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett

In addition to the new rules, Chief Cornett wants to make sure that people don’t forget the old ones:

“We have seen an increase in DUI’s this year, surprisingly, but we want to take a moment to make sure, and we tell everybody, when you come out this weekend, we know you want to have fun, we know you’re going to do things, be smart about it, have a plan to get home safely, have an Uber ride, have something so you don’t drive.” IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett

Cornett added they will have more officers patrolling this weekend:

“We don’t want your ruining image to be looking in your rear-view mirror and seeing the blue lights. We don’t want to ruin your weekend that way.” IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett

If you are the designated driver, be prepared for heavier traffic and leave early.



