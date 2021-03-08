Celebrating local businesswomen on International Women’s Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From healthcare workers to small business owners, News 2 is recognizing all women on this International Women’s Day.

Celebrated globally on March 8th, International Women’s Day recognized the contributions women from across the world have made to social, economic, cultural, and political advancements over the years.

This year, News 2 is honoring some Lowcountry small businesswomen who are leaders within the community.

Among them are Rachel Frost with Hotel Bennett, who explained the concept behind the pink room – Camellias – at the boutique hotel, plus one woman who just made the Forbes Next 1,000 Inaugural List, Janene Hill, co-founder and executive vice president of Claimlogic, and Lowcountry women who use their cooking skills to inspire others – Sameka Jenkins and Emma Cromedy from Carolima’s Lowcountry Cuisine.

Rachel Frost – Hotel Bennett

Janene Hill – Claimlogic

Sameka Jenkins and Emma Cromedy – Carolima’s Lowcountry Cuisine