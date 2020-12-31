Celebrating New Year’s Eve with COVID-19 restrictions in place

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – How will you ring in the new year? Restrictions are in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year because of the pandemic.

Under Governor Henry McMaster’s COVID-19 executive order, all gatherings must be fewer than 250 people, or 50% of the occupancy limit.

Restaurants and bars cannot serve alcohol after 11:00 p.m. to prevent late night gatherings and to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said on Wednesday that you should celebrate the new year at home to prevent another surge in virus cases.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also released a statement this week, calling on citizens not to let their guard down when celebrating.

“While we’re all anxious to ring on 2021 after a historically difficult year, it’s critically important that we continue to practice good judgment by washing our hands, wearing our masks and avoiding large social gatherings.”

While many events are expected to continue New Year’s Eve, Patriots Point’s Board of Directors made a unanimous decision during an emergency meeting on Wednesday to postpone its “Yorktown Countdown” event.

They cited a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and advice from the medical community.

However, the owner of Special Ops Events, which puts on the Yorktown Countdown, says they were setting up when they learned the event was canceled.

“Nothing was ever said – anything about the event being cancelled,” said Robert Patterson. “This is not going to end here. I am going to fight for my business like all of us that have small businesses have been doing this year… I’m gonna fight.”

Patterson said about $200,000 has already been spent on the event.

He plans to work with Patriots Point on a plan and said he could pursue a lawsuit if they do not help him recover some of the money.

Patriots Point said they are open to holding the Yorktown Countdown in the future.

Meanwhile, more people will be celebrating the holiday at home with their own fireworks displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association expects 40% more Americans to set off fireworks as they ring in 2021 compared to 2020.

There are some laws regarding when and where you can set them off here in the Lowcountry.

The City of North Charleston is probably your best bet for shooting off fireworks. They are legal year-round from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., and on the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve, you can set them off until 1:00 a.m.

In neighboring Hanahan, setting off firecrackers is only legal on five days of the year: July 4, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day from 10:00 a.m. until 10:59 p.m.

You can set off fireworks the day before and the day after a holiday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant, and between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on James Island.

People living in Summerville can shoot fireworks any day between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., and on the New Year’s Eve between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Purchasing and setting off fireworks in the City of Charleston and on most of the islands is prohibited. This includes Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, West Ashley, and the peninsula. You can use sparklers.

Fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. for the 4th of July in unincorporated Dorchester County. There are no laws set in unincorporated Charleston County.

If you are unsure, it’s always a safe idea to check with your local government or your Homeowners Association before setting off any fireworks.