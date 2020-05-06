Celebrating nurses on National Nurses Day

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Wednesday is National Nurses Day which begins National Nurses Week.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began nurses have commonly been referred to as heroes and front line workers.

Nurses from Trident Health Systems say the appreciation being shown is making a difference.

“We want to help people and when someone recognizes that work it really does touch our hearts.” Michelle Jones, Director of 3rd floor medical surgical unit, Summerville Medical Center

Michelle Jones is the Director of the 3rd floor medical surgical unit at Summerville Medical Center and says they have received tons of food and letters not just for Nurse Appreciation Day but since COVID-19 began.

“It has been overwhelming at times. The community has reached out to us in so many ways. We have been fed more times then we can probably count,” said Jones.

According to Bryan Sisk, Emergency Department Manager at Trident Medical Center, the ‘thank yous’ really do make a difference.

“The support of the community has really helped to pull us all together. You can’t work alone in the emergency department, so it all comes together as team work and this is again just really showing the community effort and how we’re all pulling together to get through this,” said Sisk.

Both Nurse Jones and Nurse Sisk say you can show your appreciation by taking care of yourself and those around you.