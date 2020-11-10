Celebrating Veterans Day with discounts and events throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans Day is a federal holiday celebrated on November 1th to honor military veterans in the country.

This year, there will be different ways for those to celebrate this day throughout the Lowcountry. From discounts at your very favorite places to eat to events to honor those military men and women.

The City of North Charleston will honor military veterans Wednesday at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., veterans and their families will be recognized by Mayor Keith Summey, the North Charleston City Council, and retired US Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Frederick Whittle.

Fort Moultrie will offer free admission on November 11th for Veterans Day.

Patriots Points is offering free admission for veterans on November 11th and will be hosting events throughout the day to celebrate. There will be a showcase of of hundreds of American flags for people to see.

Dunkin Donuts will honor the day with free doughnuts for veterans and active duty military. They will also be making a donation to a non-profit that helps veteran military, A Million Thanks.

Applebee’s will offer a free meal from a limited menu for those that provide proof of service.

Many more events and discounts to find throughout the Lowcountry to help honor and celebrate veterans here in the Lowcountry.