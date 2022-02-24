CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A public viewing and funeral will take place for former Charleston County educator and historian, Elizabeth “Liz” Alston.

Alston died on Saturday at the age of 82.

She served as former chair of the Charleston County School Board and worked as a historian for Emanuel A.M.E. Church, tasked with organizing what she called the “Emanuel Archives” which were gifts sent after the 2015 church shooting.

Alston attended Emanuel AME for 47 years; she was a church historian for 40 years.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg remembered her by saying, “Liz Alston dedicated her life to the highest form of public service — the education of our children.”

Family members say she was a true justice seeker; “Her whole DNA was all about just working and helping people basically,” said Alston’s husband, Albert.

While she loved the past, she was passionate about the future. The Summerville native was a former teacher, principal, and school board chair at the Charleston County School District.

Her close friend and former CCSD colleague, Diane Aghapour, said she was an advocate for the equitable sharing of resources for all students.

“Elizabeth did not mind being the singular vote ‘no.’ She was very comfortable and consistent in her views. Even if you disagreed with her, you respected her for that,” said Aghapour.

Aghapour said during her final days, Alston was attending zoom meetings about racial reconciliation across the country.

Public viewing and funeral are scheduled for Thursday. News 2 will provide a special live stream of the services in this web story.