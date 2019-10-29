Celebration of life set for Councilwoman Harriet Holman’s son Tonie Davis Jackson Jr.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration of life for Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman’s son, Tonie Davis Jackson Jr. will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 AM at Shady Grove United Methodist Church in St. George, SC.

A funeral service and internment will be held in Mississippi at a later date.

Tonie passed away on Sunday, October 27 in Reevesville, SC.

He is a graduate of Solid Rock Academy in Riverdale, GA.

He was an active member of the Church of Christ in College Park, GA.

The family requests that contributions be made in his memory and honor to Friends of Dorchester County Parks for a Veterans Memorial at the future Davis-Bailey Park in St. George.

Click here if you would like to make a contribution.

All condolences/correspondence for Councilwoman Holman and the Holman family should be sent to:

Councilwoman Holman & Family

C/O Dorchester County Council

201 Johnston Street

St. George, SC 29477