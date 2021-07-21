Celebrity chef’s culinary camp to serve up valuable life skills for Lowcountry youth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chef Carlos Brown has served to presidents like Barack Obama and star athletes including Shaquille O’Neal, but his most memorable guest at the dinner table is American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.

“Oprah Winfrey, you know that was a wild moment for me cause I didn’t even know that she was going to be the person I was cooking for,” said Chef Carlos, but now the big-time chef is turning to small kitchens to help others.

“I started very young at home. Mom was always cooking, and I was the kid always in the kitchen working, tasting food and out of nowhere I’m a chef,” said Chef Carlos.

Putting his passion to more than just food he is hoping to empower the next generation.

“It’s all about being able to bring the homes back together, changing their mindset,” said Chef Carlos.

With an increase in violence in youth across the country, he’s teaching the importance of cooking with your soul, so others can taste the love in each dish.

“It’s almost like no kids left behind, well I use the same thing for food, you know, no kids are going to be left out,” said Chef Carlos.

This week he is holding a culinary camp hoping to build bridges with valuable life skills that will follow children into their adulthood and he’s got huge dreams to help make that happen.

“The bigger goal is to build an academy. A cooking academy or hospitality academy where we can bring the kids in that cannot afford to go to college, cannot pay for these different schools,” said Chef Carlos and as much as he looks forward to serving Oprah again, the best part about his job is serving the community.

“You know, I think when we begin to serve, I think it’s the greatest gift in the entire world. I enjoy it. I put love into it. You know and it’s just not another job for me. It is who I am, a server,” he said.

For more information about his non-profit click here.