UPDATE: The crash on Mall Drive has been cleared and the road is open, according to police.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two separate traffic incidents are snarling traffic in North Charleston on Thursday.

Emergency crews are responding to a head-on crash along the Mall Drive overpass between Lacross Road and Rivers Avenue.

“A complete road closure is in effect, while the collision is investigated,” said Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department.

In a second incident, crews are responding to a cement truck spill in the area of Dorchester Road and I-526.

The right lanes are closed on Dorchester Road heading towards W. Montague Avenue until further notice.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been called in.