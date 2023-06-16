CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A special ceremony will honor nine Charleston firefighters who lost their lives during a large fire at the Sofa Super Store on Savannah Highway 16 years ago.

A fire broke out at the furniture store and warehouse during the evening of June 18, 2007, and eventually caused the roof to collapse, leaving nine firefighters trapped inside.

Firefighters included Brandon Thompson, Brad Baity, Louis Mulkey, Mark Kelsey, Mike Benke, William Hutchinson, Melvin Champaign, Michael French, and Earl Drayton.

Personnel from the Charleston Fire Department will initiate a 24-hour watch at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park flagpole beginning at midnight on June 18.

Fire personnel from across the Lowcountry and community members are invited to attend the ceremony, along with family members of the fallen heroes. It begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed online for those who cannot attend.

Firefighter Brandon Thompson, Ladder 5

Engineer Bradford “Brad” Baity, Engine 19

Captain Louis Mulkey, Engine 15

Engineer Mark Kelsey, Ladder 5

Captain Mike Benke, Engine 16

Captain William Hutchinson, Engine 19

Firefighter Melvin Champaign, Engine 16

Assistant Engineer Michael French, Ladder 5

Firefighter James “Earl” Drayton, Engine 19

Officials say there will be limited seating with priority given to families of those lost on June 18, 2007, and past members of the Charleston Fire Department. Carpooling is encouraged.

The memorial parking lot along Savannah Highway will be reserved for CFD apparatus. There will be limited parking available behind Fire Station 11 and off Wappoo Road near the bike trail.

Members from the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, Inc., counselors from Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, and members from the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on-site to offer support, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

The park is currently undergoing renovations.