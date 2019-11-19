Certifications suspended for two Lowcountry law enforcement officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Certifications have been suspended for two Lowcountry law enforcement officers.

Colleton County sheriff R.A. Strickland’s law enforcement certification was suspended on Monday after he was arrested for domestic violence charges on November 9th.

Strickland placed himself on a leave of absence as the State Attorney General’s Office investigates the case.

The certification has also been suspended for Charleston police officer Kevin Schlieben.

Schlieben was arrested for allegedly hitting a handcuffed suspect in the head back in July.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating that incident which was captured on police body camera.

At last check, Schlieben was on leave without pay.