Savannah Highway reopens after contractors damage natural gas line

UPDATE: Dominion Energy says the leak was secured around 11:15 a.m., Savannah Highway as reopened.

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department and Dominion Energy crews are responding to a natural gas leak in West Ashley.

The leak was reported at Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road.

Crews with the fire department say Savannah Highway is closed in both directions. Dominion Energy crews are working to make necessary repairs.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy, Paul Fischer, told News 2 that a third-party contractor was doing excavation work in the area when they accidentally struck and damaged one of the utility company’s natural gas line.

Count on us for updates.