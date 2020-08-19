Champagne Crisis: local wine shops notice less bottles popping since COVID-19 Pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether your glass is half full, or half empty; chances are it hasn’t been filled with champagne lately. With COVID-19 putting a halt to many celebratory events, the champagne industry is facing a crisis.

New data reveals a staggering dip in champagne sales since the beginning of the pandemic. The industry has collectively lost over $2 billion in that span of time.

The impact of this global crisis can be seen right here in the Lowcountry. Ebony Mullins, co-owner of Leeahs Old Village Wine Shop in Mount Pleasant, says bottles have been scarcely popping these days.

“In May we have graduations. June we have weddings. July we have the 4th of July and Juneteenth and all the other activities that are going on. And right now, the sales are a little bit low because we’re not celebrating,” says Mullins.

With yearly sales plummeting by 1/3, French champagne producers are scrambling to find a solution. The Champagne Committee, the influential group that represents 16,000 vintners around France’s Champagne region, has decided to implement new harvest restrictions.

Vintners in Champagne Country will only be allowed to collect enough grapes to make 230 million bottles in total for the region; 21% less than last year’s production.

The remaining grapes will be either sold at discount prices or destroyed. According to experts, this could help save the industry.

While it’s too soon to know the effects this will have on champagne sales, Mullins says she’s prepared to find alternative bubbles.

“We would go to brut, we would go to prosecco, we would go to sparkling wine. It’s something to celebrate and we’re all here together. So, that’s what we would do. There’s an alternative to everything in life and we look at wine that way,” she says.

Experts are predicting over 100 million bottles of champagne to sit in cellars, unsold, by the end of this year. Some producers believe this crisis could go on for years.

