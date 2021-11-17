Chanukah in the Square returns Nov. 28

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The largest annual Jewish event in South Carolina returns to Marion Square on November 28.

The College of Charleston Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program and Chabad of Charleston have partnered with the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs and others to hold the 14th annual ‘Chanukah in the Square’ event.

This marks the return of the event which was only offered in a drive-thru format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations, and children’s activities like making your own menorah, decorating your own dreidel, and a bounce castle. The tradition of lighting the menorah candles at sundown will continue, too.

Chanukah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. It is observed for eight days and nights and celebrated by the nightly lighting of the menorah, eating fried foods, and reciting special prayers. Chanukah begins on the eve of the 25th day of the Hebrew month, Kislev. This year it begins on November 28 and ends on December 6.

The event runs from 4 PM to 6 PM at Marion Square in Downtown Charleston.