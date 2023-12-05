CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 16th annual Chanukah in the Square returns to Marion Square on Sunday afternoon.

The special event in celebration of Chanukah will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 and features live entertainment, children’s activities, and delicious treats including hot latkes, donuts, pretzels, hotdogs, chicken soup, and more.

The evening culminates with the tradition of lighting the candles of the giant menorah at sundown as a community.

Chanukah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. It is observed for eight days and nights and celebrated by the nightly lighting of the menorah, eating fried foods, and reciting special prayers.

Chanukah begins on the eve of the 25th day of the Hebrew month, Kislev. This year it begins on Dec. 7 and ends on Dec. 15.

The event is free and open to the public.