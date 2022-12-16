CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The largest annual Jewish gathering in South Carolina returns to Marion Square on Sunday evening.

Chabad of Charleston and the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston have partnered with the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs to host the 15th annual ‘Chanukah in the Square’ event on Dec. 18, the first night of Chanukah.

The celebration begins at 4:00 p.m. and features live entertainment, children’s activities, and delicious treats including hot latkes, donuts, pretzels, hotdogs, chicken soup, and more.

The evening culminates with the tradition of lighting the candles of the giant menorah at sundown as a community.

Chanukah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. It is observed for eight days and nights and celebrated by the nightly lighting of the menorah, eating fried foods, and reciting special prayers. Chanukah begins on the eve of the 25th day of the Hebrew month, Kislev. This year it begins on Dec. 18 and ends on Dec. 26.

The event is free and open to the public.