CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charges were dismissed against a woman who jumped from a second-story balcony at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

The woman, not listed here because her charges were dropped, was arrested May 12 on a number of drug-related charges. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office later announced that she was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with life-threatening injuries after jumping from a second-floor balcony at the jail on May 18.

“While the resident was being treated at the hospital following the incident, her four charges were dismissed, and she was released from CCSO custody,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for CCSO.

A reason for the dropped charges was not provided. News 2 has reached out to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office for more information.

