NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Partners for a Better Community (PBC) is offering free health screenings this Saturday in North Charleston.

PBC will host their Free Health Screenings Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Revelation Christ Church.

Attendees can have screenings for blood pressure, glucose, vision, bone density, HIV, and more.

In addition, physicians will be onsite to assist with breast and prostate exams.

There will also be financial credit repair seminars, mental and emotional health counseling sessions, and general information on community health.

The Lowcountry Food Bank will also be present to hand out 20 pounds of food to all attendees.

Attendees can enjoy food and drinks, community vendors, free prizes and giveaways, music, line dancing, and more.

Masks and face coverings will also be available.

More information can be found on thepartnersforabettercommunity.org or by calling (843) 566-0024.

The Revelation Christ Church is located at 1472 Remount Road.