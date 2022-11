MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey giveaway will take place this weekend at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner.

American radio host and Charleston native Charlamagne Tha God will host the 9th annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the student parking lot at Berkeley High School.

One turkey will be given away per household while supplies last.

The event will be set up as a drive-thru-style event.