MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site is scheduled to reopen its visitor center on Friday following park improvements.

According to the National Park Service, countless improvements were made to the site to protect the historic integrity of the park resource.

Updates to the historic site include:

A new cedar shingle roof.

Coper gutters and down spouts replacements.

Rehabilitated storm shutters.

New interactive museum exhibits.

A walking trail.

A picnic area.

A junior ranger program.

Officials say the park highlights the Charles Pinckney family and their contributions to the US Constitution, enslavement at Snee Farm, and the Gullah Geechee culture.

The Charleston Pinckney National Historic Site is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The park visitor center is open Fridays through Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This is a free site affiliated with the National Park Service. No entrance fee or pass is required.

The park is located at 1254 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.