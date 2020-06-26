Charleston 9 Memorial on Savannah Highway vandalized, officials say

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial dedicated to 9 Charleston firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store fire 13 years ago has been vandalized.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department tell News 2 they are on scene and assessing the damage.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, an officer stopped at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park just after 1:30 a.m. and noticed debris in the median.

Police say there was an American flag draped over a cross along with several smaller flags scattered around the area.

The officer also discovered the nine PVC pipe memorial crosses at the park had been ripped out of the ground and broken and said the flags smelled like gasoline.

An American flag and Charleston 9 Memorial flag had also been removed from the flagpole at the park, according to the report.

There was an angel statue at the Louis Mulkey memorial plaque that had been knocked over along with an American flag that was broken off at the Billy Hutchinson memorial.

While surveying the area, the officer located a 1 gallon jug that smelled of gasoline near the roadway.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.