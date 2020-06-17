Charleston 9 remembrance ceremony for Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A modified remembrance ceremony to honor the Charleston 9 during the COVID-19 pandemic has been scheduled for Thursday, June 17.

The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 13-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park at 1807 Savannah Highway.

This will be a closed event and limited to only the personnel conducting the remembrance ceremony and providing remarks.

The program will be live streamed on the Charleston Fire Department Facebook page, @charlestonfire.

The CFD will be working with family members to provide private periods during the day to visit the site.

CFD personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.

Due to the current situation, only members of the CFD will conduct the watch. Those on site will maintain appropriate social distancing.