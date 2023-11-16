NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport is offering tips for smooth travel as it gears up for heavy passenger traffic ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say the November holiday is the busiest time for the airport and encourage travelers to arrive early – at least 90 minutes before departure for domestic flights and two hours before departure for international flights.

“Thanksgiving is the kickoff to the holiday travel season. With record-breaking numbers year after year, we expect to be busy this year as well,” said Elliott Summey., executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “With just a bit of advance planning, passengers can have an exceptional travel experience.”

Plan your parking: Parking spaces fill up quickly, so drivers should allow extra time for remote parking and shuttle services to the terminal. “If you have to park in remote/seasonal parking, complimentary shuttle services are provided,” airport officials said.

You can also take advantage of the Charleston Check ‘N Go free baggage check-in service for domestic travel. There are two stations conveniently located on the terminal curb, and a remote check-in station is located on the 2nd level of the daily parking garage.

Pack your carry-on luggage wisely! You can visit the “What Can I Bring” section of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) website to see what can be packed in carry-on and checked baggage. Be prepared to remove electronic devices, liquids, powders, and food to be screened by TSA.

Like always, travelers should always check the flight status with their air carriers or on the airport’s website.