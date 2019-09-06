Charleston Airport resumes operations on Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport has resumed operations now that the threat of Hurricane Dorian has passed.

Flights can now take off and land at Charleston International Airport and the tower is staffed, but there will be limited runway accessibility.

The terminal did not close during Dorian, but flights were halted and airport operations were suspended Wednesday afternoon due to the storm’s threat of high winds and heavy rain.

Airport officials suggest checking with your airline to make sure your flight is on time and to make any necessary arrangements.

You are also asked to arrive early and to expect long lines.