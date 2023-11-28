NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hundreds of thousands of people passed through security checkpoints at Charleston International Airport (CHS) during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to airport officials.

Officials said 2023 was a record-breaking year at CHS for passenger travel during the holiday period, which stretched from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving through the Monday after.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), CHS saw an 11% increase in passengers screened on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving compared to 2022.

On Sunday, the airport saw more than 11,000 travelers pass through checkpoints, a 10% increase from the year prior.

“I am so proud of our team at CHS who planned for a record number of passengers going through our gates and did so with very few problems,” said Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Our commitment to those who continue to use our airport for either business or leisure travel is that we will work diligently with our airline partners to expand into new routes while keeping prices low.”

The Thanksgiving boom comes on the heels of record-setting travel at airports across the country. The TSA reported that more than 2.9 million people were screened at airports across the U.S. on Sunday, marking “the busiest day ever for air travel.”

CHS is the busiest of South Carolina’s six major airports.