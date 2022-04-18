CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Monday announced that it will suspend mask requirements inside the airport following a ruling by a federal judge.

“The leadership at Charleston International Airport (CHS) has monitored the developments of today’s Federal Court ruling overturning face mask requirements for travelers,” a statement from CHS read.

The statement went on to say “CHS understands that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is not currently appealing the court’s ruling, therefore it us CHS’s understanding that there is no longer a mask requirement.”

However, CHS is encouraging travelers to check with specific airlines about mask requirements on flights, since airlines maintain the authority to implement in-flight mask requirements.

