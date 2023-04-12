CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston animal shelter is asking the public for donations to cover the cost of medical care for a recently rescued puppy.

The puppy — nicknamed Buttercup — was found “crying in pain” on April 5 along Baker Hospital Boulevard, according to Charleston Animal Society.

The shelter said veterinary staff believes the animal may be suffering from “Puppy Strangles,” an uncommon, painful skin condition that causes lesions on the face and body.

Further examination by veterinary staff revealed the dog had fractured bones in her forehead, a broken jaw, and an orbital bone fracture near her eye. Shelter officials say it is unclear how Buttercup got the injuries.

Credit: Charleston Animal Society

“Our team is monitoring her progress and she may go to a medical foster care home in the next week or so,” Director of Community Engagement Kay Hyman said. “So far she is eating and responding well to her treatments.”

You can support veterinary care efforts at the Charleston Animal Society by donating here.