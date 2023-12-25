CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society’s tradition of delivering adopted animals on Christmas morning arrived Monday morning.

Children across the area were surprised with adopted pets from the animal society this morning.

*images from Charleston Animal Society

All pets adopted from the shelter on Dec. 15 through Dec. 23 came with the promise of a hand delivery on Christmas morning.

The “Home for the Holidays” campaign aims to make it so every animal in the care of the animal society will have a home on Christmas. The campaign is in partnership with Hendrick Charleston.

President and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, Joe Elmore, described the happiness this campaign brings to people who choose to adopt.

“Seeing the smiles on children’s faces when our elves show up with a kitten, puppy, dog or cat — is what makes ‘Home for the Holidays’ so special,” said Elmore.