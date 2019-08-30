Charleston Animal Society deploying to Florida to pick up shelter animals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Florida is preparing for Hurricane Dorian, the Charleston Animal Society is gearing up to head to the Sunshine State.

Employees deployed to Florida earlier Friday to bring back between 60 to 100 animals from areas expected to be impacted by the hurricane.

They are helping partner shelters that come and help them if and when a hurricane threatens the Lowcountry.

“The Charleston Animal Society is the leading emergency responders for animals in the southeast, so the key is, the I-95 corridor for evacuation has to stay clear, has to keep moving, and the Charleston Animal Society is the key to do that,” said Joe Elmore, the president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society.

Elmore said Lowcountry residents need to make room for one more to ensure these animals stay safe.