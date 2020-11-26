Charleston Animal Society distributes 300 pounds of food to local dogs and cats

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society worked to distribute hundreds of bags of pet food to local dogs and cats who need it this Thanksgiving.

In a press release on Thursday, the local animal shelter said dozens of churches on both Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island came together with a common purpose – to feed those in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

But the move wasn’t limited to providing meals to humans. Pets also benefited from the annual initiative.

It was the 13th year for the program, “Feeding the Multitude,” which is organized by St. Johns Parish Church on Johns Island. Organizers say 1,000 people were served during the drive-through event last Saturday.

The Charleston Animal Society participated in the event for the 7th year to distribute hundreds of bags of dog and cat food to local families who need it for their pets.

“All of the food we were able to give was donated by supporters of Charleston Animal Society,” said Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman. “We were also able to tell more people about our outreach programs for pets on the sea islands.”