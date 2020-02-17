Charleston Animal Society helps find homes for pets that are surrendered by owner

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are many different reasons that lead to people deciding to give their pets to a shelter.

“There are so many reasons. They’re being evicted. They’re in an abusive situation. They have a child who’s allergic to a pet.” Pearl Sutton, Charleston Animal Society

No matter what the reason may be, the Charleston Animal Society operates under a “no judgement” policy, which means they are not allowed to judge an owner for getting their pet, but instead they do everything they can to help the animal find a new home.

One of the first steps in trying to find an animal a new home is by talking to the owner themselves.

“You know your pet, you know your pet better than anyone else so you’d be the best person to try and find it a home.” Pearl Sutton, Charleston Animal Society

Officials at the shelter say that finding a home for these animals that are dropped off, also known as owner surrenders, is not as hard as some people may think.

“Owner surrenders are actually the easiest to place because they’ve been in a home and we have a lot of information about them and we know their likes and dislikes and we know that they’re good with children.” Pearl Sutton, Charleston Animal Society

One of the biggest time of the years that the shelter sees a lot of animals coming in is during the spring and summer because that’s the time period when a lot of kittens are born.

Pearl Sutton describing the kitten season at Charleston Animal Society

The Charleston Animal Society wants you to know that if you are thinking about giving your pet to a shelter, it’s best to not wait until the situation is dire, but to instead do it at a time that works better for both you and your pet.