NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy National Cat Day! Celebrate in the Lowcountry with the Charleston Animal Society which is giving away free animals.

Thanks to Jeff Cook RealEstate the Charleston Animal Society is giving away up to 100 free dogs, cats, kittens and guinea pigs.

To celebrate his birthday Jeff Cook wanted to pay for 100 furry friends to find new homes between Oct. 23-29.

“The 100 animals we find home for will help us make room in the shelter, which is already overcapacity,“ said Kay Hyman, Director of Community Engagement at Charleston Animal Society. “Jeff does this because he cares about animals and he knows it takes all of us working together to keep Charleston a No Kill Community.”

Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston.

Every animal adopted at the Charleston Animal Society comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and behavior tested.

To learn more visit charlestonanimalsociety.org