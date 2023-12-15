NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society’s holiday tradition of delivering adopted animals as a Christmas surprise returns Friday.

People can head to the shelter between Dec. 15 and Dec. 23 and pick out a dog or cat to give a loving home to before the holidays.

As part of the “Home for the Holidays” adoption campaign, elves from the animal society will deliver the pet to your home on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The “Home for the Holidays” campaign aims to make it so every animal in the care of the shelter is given a home, which is made possible by the Charleston Animal Society’s partnership with Hendrick Charleston.

President and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, Joe Elmore, described the happiness this campaign brings to people who choose to adopt.

“Seeing the smiles on children’s faces when our elves show up with a kitten, puppy, dog or cat — is what makes ‘Home for the Holidays’ so special,” said Elmore.

The Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston and is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.