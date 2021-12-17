Charleston Animal Society offering to deliver adopted pets to your home on Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus won’t be the only one making special deliveries next week. The Charleston Animal Society is preparing to deliver pets to your home for Christmas.

Charleston Animal Society, which boasts its no-kill mission, is working to find a home for each animal at its shelter in time for the holidays.

Those looking for a new furry friend, or perhaps a more exotic pet, can visit the shelter any time between December 17th and December 23rd, pick out an animal and their team of elves will deliver it to your home on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The shelter is teaming up with Hendrick Charleston for the special deliveries.

“People love our Home for the Holidays Project,” said Hendrick Charleston Community Relations Director Donald Smith. “Our elves are ready to make deliveries, all we need is people to go to Charleston Animal Society and adopt!”

Volunteers will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks.

“This is a tradition that we are proud to continue,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore. “It’s a bright spot for all of us as we continue through this pandemic.”

Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston.