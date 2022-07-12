CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society has hundreds of animals that need your help as animal shelters across the state deal with overcrowding.

“We are at a crisis point. Us, as well as shelters throughout our state, we are over capacity with dogs, cats, kittens,” said Kay Hyman, director of community engagement for the Charleston Animal Society.

Hyman said she believes the shelter has about 80 kittens in foster care that are coming in this week to be spayed or neutered.

“We have 400 in foster care- that’s like a whole other shelter. But even with that, we’re still overflowing,” she said. “I know today we have 59 dogs available for adoption. 59 dogs. Hundreds of kittens and cats- the number is astronomical for us.”

The Charleston Animal Society has filled their permanent facility, and they are now setting up temporary cages for additional pets in need of a home.

“Space that we don’t normally use. It’s our flex space. Our intake area is packed with dogs- there’s all kinds of different situation. Strays and their owners may be looking for them, some of them had to be confiscated because of court cases and things like that. But also, animals that are being given up by their owners because they are moving or they’re unable to care for them anymore.”

They need you to consider adopting one of these little fellas.

“Adopt an animal today. And we are making it really easy as part of our ‘Pick Me’ SC campaign. At Charleston Animal Society, animals, kittens, dogs, and cats, are fee waived. Free to adopt. And that includes everything spayed-neuter microchip vaccinations.

They are offering dogs and cats for no adoption fee.

“It’s critical that if you have room in your home, you make room for one more because right now we are overflowing. We’re above capacity for animals and we need your help.”

If you would like to adopt a cat or dog please visit charlestonanimalsociety.org.