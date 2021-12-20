Charleston Animal Society to rescue animals from area of Kentucky devastated by tornadoes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society’s Disaster Response Team deployed Monday to help evacuate dogs from an area of Kentucky impacted by a tornado outbreak.

The Charleston-based team is traveling to Greenville, Kentucky, where they will pick up 20 dogs from the Muhlenberg County Animal Shelter.

“By helping to clear the shelter in Muhlenberg County and bringing those dogs to Charleston for adoption, we can open space for dogs, cats and other animals displaced by these tornadoes,” said Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA.

Charleston Animal Society’s Disaster Response Team includes volunteers. They are expected to return on Tuesday.

Susan Anderson, director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response team, said their priority is to help local agencies with the critical support and resources needed to help animals and pet owners during hard times.

“We are grateful to Charleston Animal Society for opening their doors to these animals in need so local animal welfare organizations in Kentucky can focus on supporting displaced pets,” said Anderson.

The ASPCA is leading the tornado response for animals at the request of the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS).