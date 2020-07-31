Charleston Animal Society virtual art auction to begin this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society virtual art auction will be Saturday, August 1, and run until next Friday, August 7th.

“We are so thankful to have these incredible artists rally around our community animals during such a difficult time,” said Laurel Greer, Charleston Animal Society Board Chairwoman.

Using the hashtag, #ArtistsSavingLives, the auction live view kicks off Saturday.

Art mediums will include traditional and unique art, jewelry, sculptures and more. You can sign up to bid here.