CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are approaching quickly. Many stores will have adjusted or closed hours; look below for a list of stores and their hours.

ALDI

Christmas Eve: limited hours, Christmas Day: closed

COSTCO

Christmas Eve: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christmas Day: closed

Dollar General

Christmas Eve: regular hours but varies by store, Christmas Day: closed

Food Lion

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Christmas Day: closed

Harris Teeter

Christmas Eve: 6 am. – 7 p.m., Christmas Day: closed

OPIE Drive-Thru Grocery

Open 24/7 both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Piggly Wiggly

Christmas Eve: 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Christmas Day: Closed

Publix

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Christmas Day: closed

Trader Joe’s

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christmas Day: closed

Walmart

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Christmas Day: closed

Whole Foods

Christmas Eve: opening varies by store – 7 p.m., Christmas Day: closed