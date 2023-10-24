CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Three Charleston-area mayors will address recent actions taken by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg are expected to be in attendance.

The CCSD Board met on Monday for their first regular meeting since their controversial Sept. 25 meeting, in which they voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien paid administrative leave, not confirm Michelle Simmons as the permanent Chief Academic Officer, and dismiss several members of the Health Advisory Committee.

The controversial decisions prompted a wave of backlash from parents, community activists, and elected officials.

Tuesday’s news conference is scheduled to take place at 2:45 p.m. in North Charleston City Hall Council Chambers, located at 2500 City Hall Lane.