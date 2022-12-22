CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some roads in the Charleston area are closed Thursday morning due to coastal flooding.
A coastal flood advisory is in place for Charleston and coastal Colleton until 9:00 a.m.
Below is a list of closures as of 7:20 a.m.
Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street
Bennett Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
Bull Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
Central Park at Riverland
Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad Street
Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
Datin Andrews Blvd. ramp between US 17 and Saint Andrews Blvd.
Washington Street at Society Street
Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue