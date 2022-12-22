CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some roads in the Charleston area are closed Thursday morning due to coastal flooding.

A coastal flood advisory is in place for Charleston and coastal Colleton until 9:00 a.m.

Below is a list of closures as of 7:20 a.m.

Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street

Bennett Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Bull Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Central Park at Riverland

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad Street

Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Datin Andrews Blvd. ramp between US 17 and Saint Andrews Blvd.

Washington Street at Society Street

Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue