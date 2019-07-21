Charleston-area transgender community speaks out after one of their own is killed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston transgender community has raised their voices after the one of their sisters was shot and killed on July 20.

According to North Charleston Police, they found 29-year-old Derrick Stuckey on the side of the street near the 2700 block of Carner Avenue. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) stated that Stuckley identified as transgender and her name was Denali Berries Stuckley.

The executive director of the AFFA sent out a statement saying:

“I am heartbroken and outraged by the news of yet another murder of one of our transgender community members. Denali is the third known black trans-woman to have been murdered n South Carolina since 2018. It is important to understand the epidemic of violence against transwomen of color and the crisis point at which we are now and have been at for years.” Chase Glenn, Executive Director, AFFA

The North Charleston Police Department followed up with a statement of their own that reads:

“The North Charleston Police Department recognizes, respects and protects the rights of all citizens regardless of race, religion, gender, or beliefs, and will continue working to ensure all citizens are treated fairly and courteously.” North Charleston Police Department

According to the police, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Organizations have planned a vigil in memory of Denali tomorrow at the Equality Hub in North Charleston at 8:00 PM.