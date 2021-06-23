Charleston artist “Making It!” on NBC’s crafting competition show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An arts and crafts competition kicking off on NBC this Thursday features an artist right here in the Lowcountry.

“Art just kind of comes naturally to me, and I think if you have that spark when you’re little- if you keep practicing- you can do something cool with it, so I just kind of became obsessed and never stopped doing it. So, I wanted to make it my job,” said Becca Barnet.

From the studio to the television screen Barnet is using her creativity to compete.

“I just love a challenge and I love to learn new skills,” said Barnet.

The 34-year-old multimedia artist competed on season three of the NBC show “Making It!” hosted by some big-time stars.

“I am a huge fan of Parks and Rec as a lot of people are, and I’ve always loved Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler on TV. When I saw a couple of years ago that they had started to host a crafting competition I was like ‘wow that’s like two or three of my favorite things all wrapped up into one’ and I got such a kick out of the show because I loved the idea of making crafting accessible,” she said. “You don’t have to be a practicing artist or a super talented person to make something you’re super proud of. So, for me, what I love about the show is it’s encouraging, uplifting, funny and I was like you know I do a lot of different stuff. I think I could get into this, so I applied to be on the show and they asked me to come out and film it,” said Barnet.

In the show, eight contestants compete to be crowned “Master Marker” and win the $100,000 in prize money.

Barnet could not go into too much detail as not to spoil the show, but she says she had to think fast on her feet to create a masterpiece of her own.

“To be successful in general, you always have to be able to mold yourself into what is happening and there’s no reason in fighting it, you just kind of have to go this is the way the world is right now. We’re going to just do our best with what we have and keep staying positive and putting ourselves out there and morphing ourselves into whatever the art world needs,” said Barnet.

With the pressure on, the show is also filled with lots of laughs.

“It’s so exciting to make a show with people that are really excited about the same things that you are and humor. You know crafting and humor are all together, that’s like, how could you get better than that,” said Barnet.”

The season premiers on Thursday, June 24th and will be on every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. for 8 weeks – only on News 2.